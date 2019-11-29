Chinese envoy to Canada visited Huawei executive, urges Canada to correct 'mistake'

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to British Columbia supreme court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to Canada on Thursday visited a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd official who is fighting extradition to the United States, the embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Cong Peiwu urged Canada “to correct its mistake” and release Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver a year ago and is now out on bail. Cong told her that “we expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date”, the statement added.