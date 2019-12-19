Son of Russian spies wins case to remain a Canadian citizen

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The son of Russian spies who was born in Canada and was stripped of his citizenship after his parents were arrested for espionage in the United States won his bid to maintain his Canadian citizenship on Thursday, the country’s top court ruled.

Canada’s Supreme Court upheld an earlier federal court ruling that said an administrative decision to strip Alex Vavilov, who was born in Toronto in 1994, of his citizenship was unreasonable.

“The judges said that Mr. Vavilov was a Canadian citizen,” according to the ruling.

The hit TV series “The Americans” was based partly on the story of Vavilov’s family. His parents came to Canada in the 1980s under deep cover under assumed names, with the mission to immerse themselves in Western society. The family later moved to the United States, where Vavilov’s parents were arrested in 2010 and charged with spying.

Vavilov’s parents returned to Russia in a spy swap.