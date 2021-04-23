Canada's top court rules U.S.-based First Nation maintains rights across the border

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the descendants of the U.S.-based Sinixt nation maintained ancestral land rights even after members moved south in the 19th century, a landmark decision that ends a decade-long legal dispute.

The court ruled in favor of Rick Desautel, a Sinixt descendant who lives in Washington state. In 2010, he was charged with hunting without a license on traditional Sinixt lands in British Columbia. In 1956, Canada declared the band “extinct” because there were no more Sinixt living in the country.