Four killed in helicopter crash in central Ontario
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 7:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four killed in helicopter crash in central Ontario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were killed on Thursday in a helicopter crash in rural central Ontario, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Toronto, police said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that they were responding, along with emergency services, to a crash site with four fatalities in the Addington Highlands region of the province, but did not provide further information.

A spokeswoman for the force was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Andrew Hay

