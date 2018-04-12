FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:21 PM / in an hour

First funeral held after Canadian bus crash that killed 16

Matt Smith

1 Min Read

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (Reuters) - Hundreds of people filled an arena in the Canadian prairie town of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Thursday to pay their respects to one of 16 people killed in a Friday evening crash of a bus carrying junior hockey players to a game.

Ribbons in the Broncos team colours line the streets the morning before funeral services for radio broadcaster Tyler Bieber, one of the people killed in the bus crash carrying the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey team, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Tyler Bieber, 29, was a radio broadcaster who provided play-by-play calls for the team, the Humboldt Broncos.

The first funeral for one of the victims was held at the arena where the team played home games in a town with 6,000 residents. The bus was carrying 29 team players, coaches and others when it collided with a semi-trailer truck.

The crash has rocked Canada, where junior hockey teams are championed by local communities and long highway drives are commonplace.

People across Canada wore hockey jerseys on Thursday to honor the Broncos. An online campaign raised almost C$10 million for the affected families.

Reporting by Matt Smith in Humboldt; Writing by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Jim Finkle and Chris Reese

