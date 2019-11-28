World News
November 28, 2019 / 5:47 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Small plane crashes in Kingston, Ontario, killing seven: local police

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small plane crashed in a wooded area on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday evening, killing seven people, local police said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it would send a team to investigate the crash.

Seven individuals in the Piper PA-32 aircraft died and police will continue to work jointly with the TSB as the investigation continues, Kingston Police said bit.ly/2QZt8tp in a statement.

The Piper PA-32 is a single-engine aircraft, which seats five to six people.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below