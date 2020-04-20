Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to 18: Trudeau

A memorial is set up across the street from the Debert School, where Lisa McCully, one of the victims of a mass shooting by Gabriel Wortman, taught grades 3 and 4, in Debert, Nova Scotia, Canada April 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Morris

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.

“A gunman claimed the lives of at least 18 people, among them a woman in uniform whose job it is to protect lives even if it endangers her own,” Trudeau told reporters, referring to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed on Sunday in the shooting spree in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia.