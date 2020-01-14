Canada police unveil reconstructed faces; seek public's help in identifying deceased

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Royal Mounted Police on Tuesday unveiled 15 faces reconstructed from human remains to allow the public to help identify people who have been dead for several decades.

The faces of the unidentified Canadian remains were reconstructed by students at the New York Academy of Art last Friday by applying clay to 3D-printed versions of the actual skulls, RCMP said.

The reconstructed faces are of remains found in the Canadian provinces British Columbia and Nova Scotia between 1972 and 2019. The British Columbia Coroners Service and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner agreed to partner with the RCMP and provide remains, said Catherine Fortin, a RCMP spokeswoman.

She said it was the first time the RCMP has partnered with the school to use the forensic method, though facial reconstruction has been used as an investigative technique for many years.

“The B.C. Coroners Service and the Nova Scotia medical examiner chose the skulls for this initiative because they were in the best condition,” Fortin said.

The reconstructed faces are expected to be displayed at the New York Academy of Art in April.

Police said the public can submit tips to the Canada's Missing website (here) if they recognize faces from the profiles provided online. (www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/facial-reconstruction-canadian-unidentified-human-remains)

“We started with unidentified remains, then a face, and we are hoping to end each of their stories with a name,” said Marie-Claude Arsenault, RCMP chief superintendent for specialized investigative services.

There are currently over 700 unidentified human remains in its national database of missing persons and unidentified remains, the RCMP estimates.