April 16, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Canada to remove families of diplomats posted in Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will remove families of diplomats posted at its embassy in Cuba as the cause of unusual health symptoms is still unknown, though information received from medical specialists has raised concerns of a new type of acquired brain injury, a senior Canadian government official said on Monday.

The symptoms, which include dizziness, headaches and nausea, have been found in 10 of the 27 Canadian personnel and family members that initially received medical testing, the official said.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

