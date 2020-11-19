Canadian accusations on China being cyber-crime threat are groundless, says China

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday accusations by Canada are groundless, when asked about Canada naming China and Russia among main cyber-crime threats.

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber-crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.