December 15, 2017 / 11:40 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Canadian pharmaceutical billionaire, wife found dead in Toronto

Julie Gordon

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The billionaire founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc, Barry Sherman, and his wife Honey, were found dead in their Toronto home on Friday under circumstances that police described as “suspicious.”

Police told reporters they were investigating the deaths after finding the couple in their northeast Toronto home when responding to a medical call just before noon (1700 GMT).

“The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way,” said Constable David Hopkinson.

Sherman founded Apotex in 1974, a company the firm says is now the world’s No. 7 generic drugmaker. He stepped down as chief executive in 2012, but stayed on as executive chairman.

“All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” the company said in a statement.

Privately held Apotex says it is the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical firm, with annual sales of more than C$2 billion.

Ontario’s health minister, Eric Hoskins, described the couple in a tweet as “wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in healthcare.”

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Jim Finkle and James Dalgleish

