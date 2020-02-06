Canadian Pacific train derails near Guernsey, Saskatchewan

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s freight train derailed near Guernsey, Saskatchewan early on Thursday, the railroad said, making it the second such accident in the same area in a span of two months.

A company spokesperson said CP was making “initial assessments of the incident” and does not have more details.

Media reports said bit.ly/3bjLi0z the train was possibly hauling oil, as the derailment, which took place more than 100 kilometers southeast of Saskatoon, had caused a massive fire.

“Emergency responders have been deployed to the site,” the company said in an email to Reuters.

In December, a CP train hauling oil had derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan.