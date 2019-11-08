Business News
November 8, 2019 / 1:43 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canadian buildings permits drop 6.5% in September

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker guides a bucket of concrete at a construction site in Ottawa, Canada, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits dropped by a larger-than-expected 6.5% in September to C$8.3 billion ($6.3 billion) because of declines in the residential sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a decline of 2.0%. Statistics Canada revised an initial gain of 6.1% in August down to 5.6%.

Gains were reported in four Canadian provinces, with the largest increase in oil-rich Alberta, jumping 7.2%. The largest decline was in Quebec, which saw building permit values drop by 20.5%, mostly on cheaper permits for multi-family dwellings.

The value of residential permits was down 10.7% to C$5.1 billion, Statistics Canada said, with declines reported in eight of the ten Canadian provinces. Meanwhile, the value of commercial permits rose 6.1%, primarily because of several high-value permits for office buildings in Metro Vancouver.

Canadian municipalities, Statscan said, awarded C$25.7 billion in permits in the third quarter, while the total value of permits issued in the first three quarters of 2019 was up 2.2% from the same period in 2018.

Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Dale Smith and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below