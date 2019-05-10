Business News
May 10, 2019 / 12:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Value of Canadian building permits gains 2.1% in March

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A crane towers over a condominium construction site in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose 2.1% in March, driven higher by construction plans in the four Western provinces, after falling a revised 5.1% in February, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

The provinces east of Manitoba reported declines in building permit values, while the increase in the Western provinces was led by a 12.8% gain in British Columbia, Statscan said.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the total value of building permits to rise 2.8%.

The value of permits in the residential sector declined 1.5% in March with non-residential permits gaining 7.9%, Statscan said.

The non-residential increase was due to higher institutional and commercial construction intentions, while the value of industrial permits declined.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, Editing by Dale Smith and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below