Value of Canada building permits up 14.7% in April

June 10 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits jumped by 14.7% in April from March, Statistics Canada said on Monday. It was the largest increase since May 2007, due to permits being issued ahead of planned development cost increases in Metro Vancouver.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the multi-family component, while the industrial component of the non-residential sector saw an increase. The value of building permits were up in six provinces, led by British Columbia.