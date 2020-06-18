Canada adds 208,400 jobs in May after April plunge: ADP

FILE PHOTO: An employee at Zara puts up a sign during a phased reopening from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada added 208,400 jobs in May, when lockdowns to help contain the coronavirus pandemic began to ease, led by hiring in the construction sector, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The April data was revised to show 2,361,714 jobs were lost rather than 226,700. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics, is derived from ADP’s payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.