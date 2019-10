FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of buildings in the financial district in Toronto, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada added 28,200 jobs in September, led by hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The total number of jobs added in August was revised up to 109,900 from 49,300. The report is derived from ADP’s payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.