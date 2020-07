FILE PHOTO: Trucks traverse the Ambassador Bridge, a main trade route linking Canada and the United States, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions remain in place in Windsor, Ontario, Canada July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada added some 952,900 jobs in June, mostly in the service sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate improved to 12.3%.

Employment in the goods producing sector rose by 158,600. The services sector gained some 794,400 positions.