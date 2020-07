FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a "Help wanted" sign at a retail store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada added 1,042,900 jobs in June as business reopened after shutdowns related to COVID-19, led by hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The May data was revised to show 2,951,400 jobs were lost rather than a gain of 208,400. The report is derived from ADP’s payrolls data and measures more than two million workers in Canada.