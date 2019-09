FILE PHOTO: A "Help wanted" sign is seen in the window of a bakery in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada added 49,300 jobs in August as hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sector led broad-based gains, according to a report from ADP released on Thursday.

The total number of jobs added in July was revised down to 30,200 from 73,700. The report is derived from ADP’s payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.