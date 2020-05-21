Canada sheds 226,700 jobs in April as COVID-19 weighs: ADP

FILE PHOTO: A "Help wanted" sign is seen in the window of a bakery in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada shed 226,700 jobs in April when efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak shut down much of the economy, with trade, leisure and hospitality among the hardest hit industries, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The March data was revised to show 17,200 jobs were lost rather than 177,300. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics, is derived from ADP’s payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

