Canada sheds jobs for seventh straight month in September: ADP

FILE PHOTO: Chairs are stacked outside a bistro as the Quebec government has ordered all restaurants, bars and casinos to close for 28 days effective midnight September 30 as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) numbers continue to rise in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada lost 240,800 jobs in September, extending a run of declines that began in March, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday, with last month’s decline paced by the trade, transportation and utilities sector.

The August data was revised to show jobs declined by 770,600 rather than by 205,400. The report, which is derived from ADP’s payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.