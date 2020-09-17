Canada sheds payroll jobs for the sixth straight month in August: ADP

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his cellphone in the financial district as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada lost 205,400 jobs in August, as hiring tumbled in the construction and the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

It was the sixth straight month of decline after the July data was revised to show 523,000 jobs were lost rather than 1,149,800 jobs were gained. The report is derived from ADP’s payrolls data and measures more than two million workers in Canada.