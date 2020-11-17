Canada housing starts up in October on more detached units: CMHC

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a construction site of an apartment development in downtown Charlottetown, Canada September 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Morris

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 3% in October compared with the previous month as an increase in detached urban starts outweighed a small decrease in multiple urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 214,875 units from a revised 208,715 units in September, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 222,000.

Single-detached urban starts were up 14.3%, while multiple urban starts fell 0.2%.