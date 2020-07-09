Canadian housing starts climb by 8.3% in June: CMHC

FILE PHOTO: Workers guide equipment at a condominium development in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada February 21, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose by more than expected in June as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday, providing another sign of economic recovery form the coronavirus crisis.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose by 8.3% to 211,681 units from a revised 195,453 units in May, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 198,000.