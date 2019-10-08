Canadian housing starts decline 2.5% in September: CMHC

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts in September fell from the previous month as groundbreaking dropped by more than 9% on single-detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell 2.5% to 221,202 units from a revised 226,871 units in August, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 214,500 units.