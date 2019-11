FILE PHOTO: Construction workers chat on a condominium building site in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in October compared with the previous month as groundbreaking decreased on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 201,973 units from a revised 221,135 units in September, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to be 221,200.