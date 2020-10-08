Canadian housing starts tumble about 20% in September: CMHC

Single family homes are seen in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell by more than expected in September compared with the previous month as groundbreaking tumbled on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell by 20.1% to 208,980 units from a revised 261,547 units in August, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 240,000.