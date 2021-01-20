Canada annual inflation rate slows to 0.7% in December

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed to 0.7% in December, down from a year-over-year increase of 1.0% in November, on lower air transportation prices and reduced food price growth, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to remain at 1.0% in December.

STORIES:

Market reaction: CAD/

Link: here

COMMENTARY

RYAN BRECHT, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ACTION ECONOMICS

“The slowing in total and core CPI growth supports the BoC’s view that current accommodation will remain in place until 2023. CPI slowing in December adds to the backing for the BoC’s extraordinarily accommodative policy path.”

ANDREW KELVIN, CHIEF CANADA STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES

“Maybe a touch weaker than we had been looking for, but December is always a month you see seasonal headwinds. So we’re not terribly surprised to see the negative month-over-month number on CPI.”

“It’s nothing terribly alarming on the headline number. What’s more interesting is the move lower in the core CPI measures, because that’s indicative of ongoing or worsening slack in the economy, which isn’t surprising - it should be expected there would be slack in the economy given the persistent shutdowns related to COVID - but it’s nonetheless, perhaps, a touch more concerning to see the move in the core measures than it is in the headline measures.”