Canada loses 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate rises to 8.2%

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate rose to 8.2%, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising available jobs at the Clocktower Brew Pub hangs in a window in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a loss of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to rise to 8.2%.

ROYCE MENDES, SENIOR ECONOMIST, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS

“After two tough months for the Canadian economy, in which it battled a harsh third wave of the virus, there appears to finally be some sunshine peaking through the clouds, with provinces embarking on reopening plans. As a result, June should show a modest recovery that will transition into more robust growth readings early in the second half of the year as additional segments of the economy are reopened.”

RYAN BRECHT, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ACTION ECONOMICS

“While increasing vaccination rates and the gradual unwind of restrictions should allow the labour market to resume improvement this year, the April and May reports are consistent with no more surprises (expected) from the BoC (Bank of Canada)next week. Steady policy and no additional cuts to the QE program are expected. Notably, long term unemployment held roughly steady at a near record high 478k in May, which is sure to be noted by the BoC.”

ADAM BUTTON, CHIEF CURRENCY ANALYST AT FOREXLIVE

“The market will remain extremely forgiving of soft Canadian jobs numbers so long as lockdowns are ongoing. Following previous lockdowns the Canadian economy has bounced back tremendously well so I don’t think there is any worry in the market about a soft number here.”

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

“It’s not a big surprise. The weakness was driven by ongoing restrictions in May... I would point out that almost all the declines were in part-time jobs, which is one mildly encouraging feature here. Still overall, it’s moderately disappointing, not shocking.”

“There was some talk about the (Bank of Canada) moving before the end of this year, or early next year. I believe they’re going to be very patient and any talk about rate hikes in the next year are very early at this stage.”

DEREK HOLT, VICE PRESIDENT OF CAPITAL MARKETS ECONOMICS, SCOTIABANK

“I am hopeful that this is the last down print we have before we release a fury of hiring activity starting in June. This is a report on the restrictions that were maintained in May. We didn’t get the seasonal hiring waves that we typically get at around this time of the year.”

“I think the Bank of Canada will fully look through it ... I think it (the data) will be less choppy as we go into the second half of the year, given vaccinations and probably a more durable recovery.”