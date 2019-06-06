Canada's Ivey PMI shows steady expansion as employment posts nine-month high in May

TORONTO (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada showed steady growth in May as a measure of employment rose to a nine-month high, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Thursday.

(graphic: link.reuters.com/hyp75t)

The seasonally adjusted index was unchanged at 55.9 in May from April, while the gauge of employment rose to 55.1 in May from 53.7 a month earlier. That was the highest level for the employment index since August last year.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index rose to its highest since October 2018 at 61.8 from 56.7 in April.