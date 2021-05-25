Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Canada April factory sales likely fell by 1.1% - Statscan flash estimate

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers make jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday. The decrease is mostly attributed to lower sales in the transportation equipment industry.

Factory sales rose 3.5% in March.

Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 47% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 91.5%, it added.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith

