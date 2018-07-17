FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Canadian factory sales up 1.4 percent in May on chemicals, machinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing sales rose by 1.4 percent in May from April, thanks largely to strength in the chemicals and machinery industries, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at at Bri-Steel Manufacturing, a manufacturer and distributer of seamless steel pipes, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Candace Elliott/File Photo

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.5 percent increase. Statscan revised April’s decline to 1.1 percent from an initial 1.3 percent drop.

Sales rose in 14 out of 21 industries, representing 64.0 percent of total manufacturing sales. In volume terms, they advanced by 0.9 percent.

Sales in the chemical industry increased by 6.2 percent on increased shipments of pesticides and fertilizers while machinery sales grew by 8.9 percent after three consecutive month-on-month declines.

The petroleum and coal product industry - continuing to grapple with shutdowns at several oil refineries for maintenance and retooling - posted a 1.8 percent decline from April.

To view a graphic on Canadian manufacturing sales, click: link.reuters.com/nem27s

To view a graphic on Canada economic snapshot, click: tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
