Canada June industrial prices rise on higher energy prices: Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada gained 0.4% in June from May, primarily on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a preliminary flash estimate.

Energy and petroleum prices jumped 11.7%, the agency said, largely led by an increase in refined petroleum products, including gasoline, light fuel oils and diesel fuel.

Excluding energy and petroleum products, the industrial product price index fell 0.6%, mostly due to lower prices for motorized recreational vehicles, electronics and pulp and paper products, Statscan said.

Year-over-year, June producer prices fell 3.1%, the agency noted.