FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian October producer prices increase 1.0 percent on autos
Sections
Featured
Big bets on shale technology
Energy & Environment
Big bets on shale technology
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian October producer prices increase 1.0 percent on autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada increased by 1.0 percent in October from September as a weaker Canadian dollar boosted the cost of motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Production Associates inspect cars moving along assembly line at Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast prices would increase by 0.5 percent from September. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 18 were up, one fell and two remained unchanged.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles grew by 1.5 percent thanks largely to a 2.6 percent fall in the value of the Canadian dollar against the greenback in October.

Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency weakens. The producer price index would have increased by 0.4 percent had the exchange rate stayed constant.

Raw material prices jumped 3.8 percent, pushed up by higher prices for oil as well as metal ores, concentrates and scrap. Analysts had expected a 2.0 percent gain.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.