Canada September retail sales increase 0.2 percent on food, autos

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The value of Canadian retail trade rose by 0.2 percent in September from August, in part due to higher sales at food stores as well as auto dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 0.1 percent gain.

Stripping out the effect of price changes, volumes increased by 0.5 percent.

Sales rose in six of 11 subsectors, representing 75 percent of total retail trade.

Receipts at food and beverage stores rose by 0.9 percent, pushed up by a 1.7 percent increase in sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores. Sales at beer, wine and liquor stores fell by 1.7 percent.

Sales at gas stations dipped by 1.1, the third decline in four months, partly reflecting lower prices. Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers rose by 0.5 percent.