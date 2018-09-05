Canadian trade nears balance in July as oil prices rise

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada posted its smallest trade deficit in more than one-and-a-half years in July as exports were boosted by higher prices for crude oil, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms/File Photo

The trade deficit narrowed to C$114 million ($87 million) from C$743 million in June. It was the narrowest deficit since a surplus was posted in December 2016.

Exports rose 0.8 percent, led by energy products as crude oil exports climbed for the fifth straight month. Oil exports were helped by a 9.4 percent rise in prices.

In volume terms, exports fell 0.8 percent.

Imports slipped 0.4 percent, weighed by declines in aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts as well as metal ores and non-metallic minerals.

Exports to the United States rose 3.3 percent while imports dipped 0.1 percent. As a result, the trade surplus with the United States widened to C$5.3 billion from C$4.1 billion in June.

On a year-over-year basis, exports rose 16.3 percent and imports climbed 10.1 percent.

($1=$1.3173 Canadian)