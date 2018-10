OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will release a regular fall budget update on Nov. 21, the finance minister said on Thursday, less than a year before the next national election.

Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau listens to a question during a news conference following a meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bill Morneau made the announcement on Twitter without giving any details.