FILE PHOTO: A woman browses in the fruit section of a Loblaw supermarket in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade in October likely increased by 0.9% after rising 0.9% in September, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

The preliminary estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 53.0%, the agency said. It will release the official October data in mid-December.