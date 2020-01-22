Canada's wholesale trade declines for third time in five months in November

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade fell for the third time in five months in November, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, declining 1.2%as sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories dropped.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted trade would hold steady in November following a downwardly revised decline of 1.2% in October.
Statscan said wholesale inventories increased by 0.4% while sales volumes declined by 0.9%.
The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector fell for a fourth consecutive month, dropping by 3.3%. Sales were down in five of the seven subsectors and in six of Canada’s 10 provinces, the agency said.
