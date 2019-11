FILE PHOTO - A builder works on the the roof of a new home under construction in the Montreal suburb of Brossard, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian homes sales held steady in October from the previous month after a string of monthly increases that began in March, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 12.9% from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 1.8% from October last year.