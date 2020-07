FILE PHOTO: Workers guide equipment at a condominium development in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada February 21, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 63% in June from the previous month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday, as buyers and sellers continued to return to the market following COVID-19-related lockdowns.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 15.2% from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 5.4% from June last year.