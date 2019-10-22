Canada's Bloc Quebecois leader says proximity to Scottish, Catalan people 'good news'

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet reacts after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, Canada October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The leader of Canada’s Bloc Quebecois, a separatist party in the mainly French-speaking province of Quebec which was revitalized in Monday’s election, said on Tuesday that being aligned with independence movements in Scotland and Spain was a positive development.

“Whatever makes us closer to the Scottish people and the Catalan people is good news,” said Yves-Francois Blanchet after his party jumped to 32 seats from 10 seats in the province, according to provisional results. “We are not responsible for making Canada work but we have part of a responsibility to work in this Parliament because we have been mandated to work in it.”