Canada NDP leader says Trudeau must respect realities of minority government

BURNABY, British Columbia (Reuters) - The leader of Canada’s left-wing New Democratic Party outlined his priority social issues including housing and healthcare on Tuesday, and said he hopes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respects that he will need to work with other parties.

“Those are going to continue to be our priorities. Canadians elected us with that responsibility and I take it very seriously,” said Jagmeet Singh, who lost seats but won new leverage on Monday as Trudeau’s Liberals will likely need the NDP’s support to govern. “I’m hoping that Mr. Trudeau respects the fact that there’s a minority government now, which means we’ve got to work together.”