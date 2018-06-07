Major party platforms in Ontario provincial election

TORONTO (Reuters) - Voters in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, will elect their next provincial leader on Thursday.
The following are some promises from the three major parties’ platforms:
In a pre-election budget, the centrist Liberal party promised free child care for preschoolers beginning in September 2020 and a partial drug and dental plan for people without coverage through work.
The party has pledged better regional transit, lower transit fares and C$11 billion ($8.5 billion) for high-speed rail from Toronto to the smaller city of London, Ontario.
The province has said it expects to run deficits for six years, including a C$6.7 billion deficit in fiscal 2018-2019, because of new programs, after a modest surplus in 2017-2018.
The left-leaning New Democrats have promised new province-wide drug and dental plans, public child care for C$12 per day, and public ownership for the Hydro One power utility.
Andrea Horwath’s party has promised C$16 billion over 10 years to repair public schools, and government grants instead of loans for post-secondary students.
The platform has promised to set and meet greenhouse gas reduction targets and continue cap-and-trade, using 25 percent of revenues to support lower-income, rural or northern households as well as “trade-exposed industries.”
Doug Ford’s campaign has not released a fully budgeted platform, but the right-leaning party has promised to lower the corporate tax rate to 10.5 percent from 11.5 percent and scrap the province’s carbon cap-and-trade system.
Ford has promised to cut spending by at least C$6 billion a year by finding more efficient ways of operating, but he has said he would be unable to balance Ontario’s budget in his first year.
He has promised C$5 billion in new funding for Toronto subways and better regional transit service. He has said he would fire the board and chief executive of partially privatized power utility Hydro One.
