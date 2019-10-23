Trump speaks with Canadian PM Trudeau, congratulates him on election win
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a congratulatory phone call for the first all-female space walk outside of the International Space Station with astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate him on his election victory, the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham