World News
October 23, 2019 / 12:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump speaks with Canadian PM Trudeau, congratulates him on election win

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a congratulatory phone call for the first all-female space walk outside of the International Space Station with astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate him on his election victory, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

