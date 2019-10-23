Canada's PM Trudeau pledges middle-class tax cut as first act of new government

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec, Canada October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday the first order of business for his new government will be to cut taxes for the middle class, and he promised to move ahead on the expansion of a western oil pipeline.

“The very first thing we will do which will be putting forward a bill to lower taxes for the middle class,” Trudeau said in his first press conference following his re-election on Monday. “We will be continuing with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.”