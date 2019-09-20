Canada's Freeland says 'looking very unlikely' she will go to U.N. General assembly

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference on media freedom as part of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Dinard, France, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s foreign minister said on Friday the country’s ongoing national election campaign means she is unlikely to attend next week’s gathering of world leaders at the United Nation’s General Assembly in New York.

“At the moment, it is looking very unlikely that I will be at UNGA next week,” Freeland said in an interview with Reuters because traditionally ministers do not travel outside the country during the official election campaign period.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberal Party are grappling with a tough re-election fight. The Liberal campaign has been on the defensive since Wednesday evening after photos emerged showing Trudeau wearing blackface makeup in the early 1990s and in 2001. Canadians vote on Oct. 21.