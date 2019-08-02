Enbridge to solicit bids for Mainline oil pipeline

(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Friday it would invite bids for contracted space on its Mainline system, despite concerns from some oil shippers that the changes could disadvantage small producers.

Currently, shippers nominate barrels on a monthly basis, but Enbridge is proposing to switch to a system in which shippers sign up for long-term fixed volume contracts. The change comes as shippers have complained that the current system is inefficient and as Enbridge seeks to secure shipping commitments.

The Mainline ships 2.85 million barrels per day of crude from the Canadian province of Alberta to the United States, making it Canada’s biggest oil pipeline network.

Producers, midstream companies and refiners will be able to bid for capacity. But some shippers are concerned that smaller Canadian producers will be elbowed out by large refiners like BP Plc (BP.L) and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) in the U.S. Midwest as they snap up the bulk of space.

“Effectively foreign entities will (potentially) own the largest transportation corridor in Canada. That spells disaster for Canadian producers,” one Calgary-based trading source said.

Open season began on Friday and will run through Oct. 2. Enbridge said it would sign contracts of eight to 20 years with shippers on 90% of the network, leaving the remainder for spot sales.

The contracts would take effect in mid-2021, pending regulatory approval.

The company lowered its minimum volume requirements last month to satisfy concerns of smaller producers, Reuters reported.

Separately, the company reported adjusted earnings that rose to C$1.35 billion ($1.02 billion), or 67 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$1.09 billion, or 65 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 59 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it transported 2.66 million barrels per day through its Mainline system in the second quarter, up from 2.64 million barrels per day a year earlier.

It also said its natural gas line in Moreland, Kentucky, that exploded, killing one person and igniting homes, will not be returned to service until it is “absolutely safe.”