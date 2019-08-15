Exxon says Canada's Hibernia oil platform resumes production

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said production has resumed at Canada’s Hibernia oil platform on Thursday after a spill in mid-July.

The platform will take necessary time to reach full production in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, the company said in a statement.

Hibernia has been producing oil since 1997 and sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil owns the largest stake in the project, followed by Chevron Canada (CVX.N) and Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO).